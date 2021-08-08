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The True Adventures of Zidkenu Episode 32: "Massive Jesuit Attack"
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30 views • August 08, 2021
Hang on to the sides of the canoe as we navigate the most treacherous waters in the history of the Papacy and it's Jesuit enforcers. This is "The Only True Narrative" - "come with me if you want to live." The wicked prosper only for a time, but the meek shall inherit the earth. Is this the Anarchy of I Kings 19:11, 12? What is "the still small voice"? #midazolam #genocide #tyranny #plandemic
Dr. Leonard McCoy, David Icke, more...
Dr. Leonard McCoy, David Icke, more...
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