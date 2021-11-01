EP 2674 6PM VIDEO! BIDEN POOPS HIS PANTS MEETING POPE #PoopyPantsBiden Trends On Twitter

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Yes, you read that title correctly, and no, this isn’t a satire article. Reports have broken out in Rome that state Joe Biden pooped himself while meeting up with Pope Frances.
Rumors have been floating around Rome that Biden’s unusually long meeting with the Pope wasn’t because the two are the best of friends, but rather, it was as a result of Biden having an “accident.”
https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19137
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