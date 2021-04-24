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Episode 147 - The Truth About the Trial of Officer Derek Chauvin
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51 views • April 24, 2021
Did Officer Derek Chauvin get what he deserved? Was justice served?
In this episode we ask a series of questions about the death of George Floyd and the subsequent trial of Officer Chauvin in an effort to flex your critical thinking muscles while allowing your emotional muscles to atrophy a bit while we evaluate this tragic episode in American history.
I encourage you to answer each question or research each one in light of the trial of Office Chauvin and determine for yourself if the verdict was just.
In this episode we ask a series of questions about the death of George Floyd and the subsequent trial of Officer Chauvin in an effort to flex your critical thinking muscles while allowing your emotional muscles to atrophy a bit while we evaluate this tragic episode in American history.
I encourage you to answer each question or research each one in light of the trial of Office Chauvin and determine for yourself if the verdict was just.
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