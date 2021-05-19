A tip from Jesus to Help protect yourself from spike proteins in the shedding of the vaccinated...

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Parts of a channeling that was given to us by Jesus, in regards to protecting yourself from the spike proteins in the shedding of the vaccinated. * If you would like a Channeled Healing for an Animal Companion, please see and book online: www.amiracleoflight.com
DISCLAIMER FOR THE ABOVE VIDEO: Always remember to listen to your own inner guidance - your connection with Source. We are not claiming certain things will work for you or not. We are not Doctors, so use as you feel guided.