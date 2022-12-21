American College Student Shared Views on the NFSC’s Mission of Take Down the CCP

https://gnews.org/articles/608682
摘要：【AMFEST 2022】12/19/2022 Siena, a 19-year-old college student in Southern California, stands with people of the New Federation of China. She understands the evil of communism and believes that it is a noble mission to stand up and eliminate the Chinese Communist Party, she hopes to help more people as she could.
