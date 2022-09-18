【Exclusivo】Putin tem carcinoma de células escamosas que metastatizou. Ele tem menos de 12 meses de vida

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【Exclusivo】 18/09/2022 Miles Guo: Putin tem carcinoma de células escamosas que metastatizou. Ele tem menos de 12 meses de vida. Putin ficará louco em seus últimos dias e decidirá bombardear as usinas nucleares da Ucrânia ou usar armas nucleares e químicas?