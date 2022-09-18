【Exclusivo】Putin tem carcinoma de células escamosas que metastatizou. Ele tem menos de 12 meses de vida

【Exclusivo】 18/09/2022 Miles Guo: Putin tem carcinoma de células escamosas que metastatizou. Ele tem menos de 12 meses de vida. Putin ficará louco em seus últimos dias e decidirá bombardear as usinas nucleares da Ucrânia ou usar armas nucleares e químicas?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.