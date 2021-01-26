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No lockdown is better? The curious case of South Dakota vs Vermont vs Rhode Island
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110 views • January 26, 2021
South Dakota reported 3% unemployment rate in the latest figure, which is even lower than prepandemic numbers. South Dakota never lock down, never shut down businesses, no mask mandates.
But is it a sign that the lockdowns and restrictions is a mistake?
Read my article here: http://commonbad.com/2021/01/25/the-curious-case-of-south-dakota-vs-vermont-vs-rhode-island/
But is it a sign that the lockdowns and restrictions is a mistake?
Read my article here: http://commonbad.com/2021/01/25/the-curious-case-of-south-dakota-vs-vermont-vs-rhode-island/
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