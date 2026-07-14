The MBA Has Peaked

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MBA Salaries Crash Below 1980
* Recruiters are blaming artificial intelligence.
* Blue collars with actual concrete skills are ruling.
* The overall impact of A.I. on jobs is neutral to positive.
* A.I. is creating jobs, but it’s gutting the credential premium (the extra salary you get for a useless degree).
* When the smoke clears, we will see a dramatic shift in economic and political power between the blue-collar losers of the past half century and the credentialed elite who are rapidly shifting from parasite to revolutionary.
Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (14 July 2026)