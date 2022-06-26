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Dr. Bryan Ardis | Rod Lives to Tell About the Horrific Impact of the C-19 Protocols!
KristallKlar
KristallKlar
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262 views • June 26, 2022

Dr. Ardis, DC interviews Rodney and Vira Brooks: ROD LIVES TO TELL ABOUT THE HORRIFIC IMPACT OF THE COVID-19 PROTOCOLS! June 23, 2022.Rod and Vira Brooks give their testimonial about the nightmare of being in 7 different hospitals, horrific medications & protocols, isolation, hospital abuse and the miracle of surviving to tell about it. They are so thankful for Graith Care and the power advocacy!

UPDATE: The day after this video was recorded Rod started vomiting blood. He is back in the ICU fighting for his life. Please pray for him and give anything you possibly can to support them through this terrifying time.

Rod has many health complications and they desperately need your help and support in order for him to get him the health care he needs and pay for their medical debt.

Please consider donating to their Give Send Go. https://www.givesendgo.com/site/search?text=vira+brooks

If you or a loved one need an advocate or have any questions, please contact Graith Care at https://graithcare.com/ or call/text (469) 864-7149.

Stew Peters interview with Rod and Vira: https://rumble.com/v1707f5-live-they-tried-to-kill-me-remdesivir-survivor-warns-pureblood-dating-peril.html

This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://thedrardisshow.com/ - https://vokalnow.com/video/5044 -


Dr. Bryan Ardis | Rod Lives to Tell About the Horrific Impact of the C-19 Protocols!


Dr Bryan Ardis, Rod Lives to Tell About the Horrific Impact of the C19 Protocols, June 23 2022


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dr bryan ardisjune 23 2022rod lives to tell about the horrific impact of the c19 protocols
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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