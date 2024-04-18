Quo Vadis





Apr 17, 2024





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for April 16, 2024





Here is Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for April 16, 2024:





Dear children, I am your Sorrowful Mother and I suffer for what comes to you.





Bend ye your knees in prayer.





Wide doors will open and the enemies will advance causing doubts in My poor children.





My Jesus awaits your sincere and courageous Yes.





Do not allow evil to contaminate you.





You are of the Lord and ye must follow and serve only Him.





Humanity walks towards a great spiritual abyss.





Sustain yourselves in prayer and in the Words of My Jesus.





Approach the confessional and seek ye the Mercy of My Jesus for your lives.





Whoever walks with the Lord will never be defeated.





Onward without fear!





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady gave a similar message to Pedro on May 26, 2022.





That message follows here:





Dear children, your victory is in Jesus.





If you always seek Him, you will be great in faith.





Humanity is heading towards the spiritual abyss, and only those who pray will be able to bear the weight of the trials.





I ask you to be all of Christ.





Let the Love of my Jesus penetrate within your hearts, for only then can you become signs of His Presence.





Give me your hands and I will lead you to the One who is your Only and True Savior.





You will yet have long years of hard trials.





Do not retreat.





Do not be discouraged.





I love you and will always be there for you.





Whatever happens, stay on the path that I have pointed out to you.





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed me to gather you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I_-57kHy1OM