Animated Flight Sequence of a Minuteman III [ICBM] | Northrop Grumman - 2007

Título Original: Animated Flight Sequence of a Minuteman III ICBM - Produced by Northrop Grumman (2007)

Publicado em YT, 03 de Setembro de 2021

Créditos: Association of Air Force Missileers (AAFM)

Publicação Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mvo54LJcXe8





492 764 vues 3 sept. 2021

Details of a Minuteman III ICBM test launch from Vandenberg AFB to Kwajalein Atoll in the South Pacific. Produced by Northrop Grumman in 2007.





Presented from the archives of the Association of Air Force Missileers (AAFM) www.afmissileers.org





