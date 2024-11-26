BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Animated Flight Sequence of a Minuteman III [ICBM] | Northrop Grumman - 2007
gabfigueiro
gabfigueiro
6 followers
52 views • 5 months ago

Título Original: Animated Flight Sequence of a Minuteman III ICBM - Produced by Northrop Grumman (2007)

Publicado em YT, 03 de Setembro de 2021

Créditos: Association of Air Force Missileers (AAFM)

Publicação Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mvo54LJcXe8


Descrição Original do Autor:


492 764 vues 3 sept. 2021

Details of a Minuteman III ICBM test launch from Vandenberg AFB to Kwajalein Atoll in the South Pacific. Produced by Northrop Grumman in 2007.


Presented from the archives of the Association of Air Force Missileers (AAFM) www.afmissileers.org


Consider becoming a member of our association - open to all who have operated, maintained, defended, acquired, and supported the systems that provide nuclear-capable missiles for the deterrence mission of the United States Air Force.


Check out our website for amazing digital artifacts, connections with other Missileers, unit reunions, relevant museums and all things Air Force Missiles!


Have a video, photo or other historical item that you would like to include as part of AAFM? Contact us: [email protected]


Join AAFM by becoming a member at www.afmissileers.org

Keywords
usaunited statesnuclearmissileflightrocketicbmnorthrop grummanminuteman iiiassociation of air force missileers
