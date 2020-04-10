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Starbucks Planning $130 Million Investment in New China Roastery!!?
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150 views • April 10, 2020
Starbucks has announced plans to invest $130 million for a production facility in China called the Coffee Innovation Park.
It would be Starbucks’ first large-scale production roastery in what is now the company’s second largest retail market, China, where the company plans to have 6,000 stores by 2022.
Also planned to open in 2022, the facility is expected to include a roasting plant, warehouses and a distribution center. As of March 13, construction was expected to begin later this year in the city of Kunshan, northwest of Shanghai. Starbucks has not forecasted any construction delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Despite being in the Chinese market for more than 20 years and having approximately 4,300 stores there, Starbucks has not to this point operated a large-scale production roastery in the country, according to the company.
It would be Starbucks’ first large-scale production roastery in what is now the company’s second largest retail market, China, where the company plans to have 6,000 stores by 2022.
Also planned to open in 2022, the facility is expected to include a roasting plant, warehouses and a distribution center. As of March 13, construction was expected to begin later this year in the city of Kunshan, northwest of Shanghai. Starbucks has not forecasted any construction delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Despite being in the Chinese market for more than 20 years and having approximately 4,300 stores there, Starbucks has not to this point operated a large-scale production roastery in the country, according to the company.
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