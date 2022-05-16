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'Ukraine is One of the Hot Beds of neo-Nazism’ - Putin. - 051622
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220 views • May 16, 2022
During the CSTO meeting, Vladimir Putin commented on russophobia that is spreading in the west. Commenting on the historical monuments being taken down in some countries, he stressed that it is important to protect the memory and remember the irrecoverable losses made in order to defeat fascism during the WWII, and stop any attempts to glorify nazism.
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