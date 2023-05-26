https://gettr.com/post/p2hqjc05757

05/20/2023 【Warroom】Before becoming FBI Director, Christopher Wray, as a partner of King & Spalding Law Firm, used to be Mr. Miles Guo’s lawyer. He then turned away from Mr. Guo to embrace a multibillion-dollar contract to represent HNA, once a 3 trillion dollar global conglomerate which crashed as predicted by Mr. Guo because it was essentially a money laundering machine for the CCP.

05/20/2023 【战斗室】在成为联邦调查局长之前，克里斯托弗·雷作为King & Spalding律师事务所的合伙人，曾担任郭文贵先生的律师。后来，他背弃了郭先生，转而接受海航的数十亿美元合同，成为其代表律师。海航曾是一家价值高达三万亿美元的全球企业集团，然而如郭先生预言，它已经倒闭，因为它实质上只是中共的洗钱机器。

