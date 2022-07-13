What Participatory Democracy Looks Like #shorts

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CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇 https://www.youtube.com/embed/qxb1a9IoH58 Do you know what a participatory democracy looks like? In this video, Shmuel Lederman PhD, who specializes in political theory and genocide studies and serves as a fellow at the Weiss-Livnat International Center for Holocaust Research and Education, shares some examples to help us understand what a participatory democracy looks like. 👇 According to Shmuel, participatory democracy has an interesting tradition called the Conscience System or Carceral System, which features a structure made up of delegates from the neighborhood level up to the parliament. 🔺 This structure, Shmuel shares, came from the socialists and anarchists movement of the 20th century. 👀 What are thoughts about the structure of participatory democracy? Let us know in the comments.