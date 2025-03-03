Four Key Areas of Christianity that Signify Authentic Discipleship Growth - Eun Strawser

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Eun Strawser, the co-vocational lead pastor of Ma Ke Alo o in Hawaii, says discipleship that is not centered and strong in the church is ultimately a worship problem. Eun says Christians who meditate regularly on the Word of God should know what good discipleship looks like, but many Christians simply don’t disciple others very often. What is discipleship? It’s a form of imitating Jesus Himself and striving to be more like Him in every way. A Christian leader’s primary role should be as an imitator of Christ, and they should be setting that example for their flock. Eun also discusses four “key buckets” you should see Christlike maturity in a true believer: character, theology, wisdom, and missional living. These are all areas that need good discipleship and wisdom.
TAKEAWAYS
Our character should grow to be more Christlike over time as believers
As believers are discipled in Jesus, they should also embrace teachings that mirror His word rather than contradict it
Our self-centered society tends to think about receiving first and giving second and shifted as a culture from community living to individualism
The first part of discipleship is very clearly about imitating Christ
