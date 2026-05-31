Chemotherapy does not work for most cancers, says cancer researcher

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On May 28, 2026, Jeffery Jaxen from "The HIghwire" says:
"What [cancer researcher, Patrick Soon-Shiong, MD] said there, chemotherapy, it kills the actual cells — T-cells, natural killer cells — that are your body's defense to fight cancer."
"So [chemotherapy is] doing the opposite..."
"[Giving someone with cancer chemotherapy] is the antithesis of trying to defeat cancer."
"What kills cancer?"
"The Natural Killer [NK] cells and [natural killer] T-cells."
[Natural killer (NK) cells and natural killer T (NKT) cells, subsets of lymphocytes, are two of the most important types of immune cells in our body, protecting it from deadly invaders according to the NIH.]
"So in that CBC [complete blood count] there's a thing called the the lymphocytes..."
"Do you look at that?"
"No."
"The only cell that is important, that kills cancer, 99.9% of oncologists will say, we don't pay any attention to that."
"So often you watch [cancer] come roaring back."
"You know, I'm in remission and then wham, you just get hit by a wave of cancer and eliminated."
"If you see my writings, I have written so many times, you win the battle and you lose the war."
"The reason you win the battle is because you see this little blip of a response with chemotherapy."
"[By giving chemotherapy] you've actually now killed the [immune] cells that were there to protect you."
"You've up-regulated the suppressor cells, and you get metastasis [the spread of cancer elsewhere in the body] and you say, oops, sorry... you have to go to hospice [waiting to die]."
"Think about that."
"That's what we've been doing for 50 years."
"What [cancer researcher, Patrick Soon-Shiong, MD] said there, chemotherapy, it kills the actual cells — T-cells, natural killer cells — that are your body's defense to fight cancer."
"So [chemotherapy is] doing the opposite..."
"[Giving someone with cancer chemotherapy] is the antithesis of trying to defeat cancer."
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In the second video clip, Paul Marik, MD says: "To a large extent, chemotherapy is a hoax."
"It's a hoax perpetuated by Big Pharma to make money at the expense of people who suffer."
"What is the benefit of these drugs?"
"There's a study over 15 years, [and] there's a study over 30 years that [shows that] chemotherapy prolongs life about 2 to 3 months..."
"That's the sum benefit."
"For some cancers such as gastric cancer, it actually reduces life expectancy."
"But when I said this was a hoax and a scam, unfortunately, to a large extent, chemotherapy is a hoax."
"It's a hoax perpetuated by Big Pharma to make money at the expense of people who suffer."
"There are a few cancers — maybe 5 to 8% — in which chemotherapy actually cures the cancer."
"But the vast majority of cancers, the common cancers, breast cancer, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, lung cancer, the performance of chemotherapy is appalling."
"[Chemotherapy] generates billions of dollars."
"To a large extent, chemotherapy is a hoax."
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Credit to Wide Awake Media who posted this video clip on July 19, 2025 here:
https://x.com/wideawake_media/status/1946487964931965055
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The full interview done by Dan Astin-Gregory, titled "Dr Paul Marik: We've Got Everything About Cancer WRONG", posted in Feb 2025, is posted here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ue4KcIJT6Ho
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