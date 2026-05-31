Chemotherapy does not work for most cancers, says cancer researcher

On May 28, 2026, Jeffery Jaxen from "The HIghwire" says:

"What [cancer researcher, Patrick Soon-Shiong, MD] said there, chemotherapy, it kills the actual cells — T-cells, natural killer cells — that are your body's defense to fight cancer."

"So [chemotherapy is] doing the opposite..."

"[Giving someone with cancer chemotherapy] is the antithesis of trying to defeat cancer."

"What kills cancer?"

"The Natural Killer [NK] cells and [natural killer] T-cells."

[Natural killer (NK) cells and natural killer T (NKT) cells, subsets of lymphocytes, are two of the most important types of immune cells in our body, protecting it from deadly invaders according to the NIH.]

"So in that CBC [complete blood count] there's a thing called the the lymphocytes..."

"Do you look at that?"

"No."

"The only cell that is important, that kills cancer, 99.9% of oncologists will say, we don't pay any attention to that."

"So often you watch [cancer] come roaring back."

"You know, I'm in remission and then wham, you just get hit by a wave of cancer and eliminated."

"If you see my writings, I have written so many times, you win the battle and you lose the war."

"The reason you win the battle is because you see this little blip of a response with chemotherapy."

"[By giving chemotherapy] you've actually now killed the [immune] cells that were there to protect you."

"You've up-regulated the suppressor cells, and you get metastasis [the spread of cancer elsewhere in the body] and you say, oops, sorry... you have to go to hospice [waiting to die]."

"Think about that."

"That's what we've been doing for 50 years."

"What [cancer researcher, Patrick Soon-Shiong, MD] said there, chemotherapy, it kills the actual cells — T-cells, natural killer cells — that are your body's defense to fight cancer."

"So [chemotherapy is] doing the opposite..."

"[Giving someone with cancer chemotherapy] is the antithesis of trying to defeat cancer."

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In the second video clip, Paul Marik, MD says: "To a large extent, chemotherapy is a hoax."

"It's a hoax perpetuated by Big Pharma to make money at the expense of people who suffer."

"What is the benefit of these drugs?"

"There's a study over 15 years, [and] there's a study over 30 years that [shows that] chemotherapy prolongs life about 2 to 3 months..."

"That's the sum benefit."

"For some cancers such as gastric cancer, it actually reduces life expectancy."

"But when I said this was a hoax and a scam, unfortunately, to a large extent, chemotherapy is a hoax."

"It's a hoax perpetuated by Big Pharma to make money at the expense of people who suffer."

"There are a few cancers — maybe 5 to 8% — in which chemotherapy actually cures the cancer."

"But the vast majority of cancers, the common cancers, breast cancer, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, lung cancer, the performance of chemotherapy is appalling."

"[Chemotherapy] generates billions of dollars."

"To a large extent, chemotherapy is a hoax."

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Credit to Wide Awake Media who posted this video clip on July 19, 2025 here:

https://x.com/wideawake_media/status/1946487964931965055

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The full interview done by Dan Astin-Gregory, titled "Dr Paul Marik: We've Got Everything About Cancer WRONG", posted in Feb 2025, is posted here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ue4KcIJT6Ho

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