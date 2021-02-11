Alan Watts - The Whole World Explained (Monster Lecture 3.5 hours)

Alan Wilson Watts



A prolific author and speaker.

Alan Watts was one of the first

to interpret Eastern wisdom

or a Western audience.



Born outside London in 1915,

he discovered the nearby Buddhist Lodge

at a young age.



After moving to the United States in 1938, Alan became an Episcopal priest for a time, and then relocated to Millbrook, New York, where he wrote his pivotal book The Wisdom of Insecurity: A Message for an Age of Anxiety. In 1951 he moved to San Francisco where he began teaching Buddhist studies, and in 1956 began his popular radio show, “Way Beyond the West.” By the early sixties, Alan’s radio talks aired nationally and the counterculture movement adopted him as a spiritual spokesperson. He wrote and traveled regularly until his passing in 1973.



There are so many videos

from his lectures online



so I decided to create some videos

from a few lectures and present them

with all credits to this awesome man and

his works.