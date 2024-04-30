US aid to Ukraine: Where is the money really going?

RT
April 29, 2024
Ukrainian top general Aleksandr Syrsky admits that Russian forces are having tactical successes on the battlefield.
And while Ukraine is retreating, the US is funneling more dollars to Kiev, but where is the money really going?
