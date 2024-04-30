Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
US aid to Ukraine: Where is the money really going?
channel image
High Hopes
3176 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
80 views
Published Yesterday

RT


April 29, 2024


Ukrainian top general Aleksandr Syrsky admits that Russian forces are having tactical successes on the battlefield.


And while Ukraine is retreating, the US is funneling more dollars to Kiev, but where is the money really going?


-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews

Follow us on Telegram: https://t.me/rtnews

Follow us on X: https://twitter.com/RT_com


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4s7hmn-us-aid-to-ukraine-where-does-the-money-really-going.html

Keywords
retreatrussiamoneywarunited statesukrainegeneralrtaiddefense industryaleksandr syrskytactical success

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket