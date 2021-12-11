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Kate Shemirani - On Trial Or Being Railroaded?
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117 views • December 11, 2021
The Sons of Liberty's health and wellness expert Kate Shemirani has been under attack by the UK Mockingbird media and her own government for nearly two years. They have falsely charged her and demand she appear in their courts while ignoring a variety of things being used against her to bully her and intimidate her. The court itself seems to be playing games with the mail as well. Though she appears every Saturday at 8am EST on The Sons of Liberty, we brought her on today for an update on what is going on in her case.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/kate-shemirani-on-trial-or-being-railroaded-video/
You can help Kate by making contact at [email protected]
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/kate-shemirani-on-trial-or-being-railroaded-video/
You can help Kate by making contact at [email protected]
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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