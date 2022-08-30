Couple's for Evolution - My Father's Story

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TOP TIPS for Reconciling Spectacle and Meaning: Introducing revolutionary NEW data and a practical tool for embodying cognition, because when will-to-power dominance is confused as will-to-reason in a moment of panic neither truth nor lies matter, and ego defaults to emotional reactivity split off from executive direction of rationality (regardless of best intention). SUBSCRIBE to metatalknews.com