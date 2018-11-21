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11/21/18 #INVASION CA Naval Bases: EMF/EMP Warfare in Play? & Dani_l Best's Big Pharma M_rder, #FATHERLAND
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37 views • January 02, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
11/21/18: On October 30, Health and Human Services Advisor, Daniel Best, was m_rdered in Washington DC.. The coroner determined "suicide" by multiple blunt force traumas, or, basically, that Best beat himself to death. It is coming out that his death is related to his inquiry into the funneling of money from Purdue Pharmaceuticals to ZTE Corp., the Chinese electronics giant who inserted back door soft-ware into almost all the laptops manufactured worldwide to provide intelligence and data on every person, company and governmental agency on the internet. Meanwhile, the Pt. Mugu Naval Airbase located in the Woolsey Fire area north of LA is emitting a massive radar anamoly. This base specializes on electronic warfare and launching surface and air target operations. Connection to the presence of Chinese army in Venezuela? The Camp Fire disaster strike? (news links below)
Here are the links for today's video:
The murder of Daniel Best, HHS Advisor:
https://thegoldwater.com/news/42902-Mysterious-Death-Of-Drug-Pricing-Czar-Daniel-Best-Ruled-Suicide
https://the-fringe.com/thread-trump_hhs_official_found_dead_ruled_suicide_by_multiple_blunt_force_injuries?page=2
A summary of the intelligence surrounding ZTE, Purdue Pharm. & Best's death:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5l-rNZe2Jio
Please subscribe to the Lucid Dreamer YT channel!
Here are the great reports by Victurus Libertas related to the massive radar anomaly coming from Naval Base Ventura County and Pt. Mugu Naval Air Station, which had a temporary evacuation during the Woolsey fire last week. Please watch both videos and susbcribe to the excellent VL YT channel:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Inlu2-0F6c8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2mOwEg_-PcE
JonXarmy discusses the tweets he received from Dr. Peter Vincent Pry, Exec. Dir. of the Task Force on National and HL Security and member of the Congressional EMP commission:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gVUOyh84TO0&;t=2309s
Here is the video reporting on the "ground boiling" at the Camp Fire:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IqEQWlIu04E
Please subscribe to the super informative channel of MrMBB333 to stay informed about the impending flooding and potential mudslides in the Camp Fire burn zone.
Happy Thanksgiving everyone and Thanks so much for supporting You Are Free TV! I hope you and your family and friends have a peaceful, safe and healthful TDay! Let's all pray for the end of the Global Shadow Government that seeks to enslave humanity and planet Earth and let's be Aware and be helpful to those in need during this holiday weekend.
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
Crypto donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! Stay strong and clear over this crucial weekend! Let's all Give Thanks for the Great Awakening! WE ARE FREE!
11/21/18: On October 30, Health and Human Services Advisor, Daniel Best, was m_rdered in Washington DC.. The coroner determined "suicide" by multiple blunt force traumas, or, basically, that Best beat himself to death. It is coming out that his death is related to his inquiry into the funneling of money from Purdue Pharmaceuticals to ZTE Corp., the Chinese electronics giant who inserted back door soft-ware into almost all the laptops manufactured worldwide to provide intelligence and data on every person, company and governmental agency on the internet. Meanwhile, the Pt. Mugu Naval Airbase located in the Woolsey Fire area north of LA is emitting a massive radar anamoly. This base specializes on electronic warfare and launching surface and air target operations. Connection to the presence of Chinese army in Venezuela? The Camp Fire disaster strike? (news links below)
Here are the links for today's video:
The murder of Daniel Best, HHS Advisor:
https://thegoldwater.com/news/42902-Mysterious-Death-Of-Drug-Pricing-Czar-Daniel-Best-Ruled-Suicide
https://the-fringe.com/thread-trump_hhs_official_found_dead_ruled_suicide_by_multiple_blunt_force_injuries?page=2
A summary of the intelligence surrounding ZTE, Purdue Pharm. & Best's death:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5l-rNZe2Jio
Please subscribe to the Lucid Dreamer YT channel!
Here are the great reports by Victurus Libertas related to the massive radar anomaly coming from Naval Base Ventura County and Pt. Mugu Naval Air Station, which had a temporary evacuation during the Woolsey fire last week. Please watch both videos and susbcribe to the excellent VL YT channel:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Inlu2-0F6c8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2mOwEg_-PcE
JonXarmy discusses the tweets he received from Dr. Peter Vincent Pry, Exec. Dir. of the Task Force on National and HL Security and member of the Congressional EMP commission:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gVUOyh84TO0&;t=2309s
Here is the video reporting on the "ground boiling" at the Camp Fire:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IqEQWlIu04E
Please subscribe to the super informative channel of MrMBB333 to stay informed about the impending flooding and potential mudslides in the Camp Fire burn zone.
Happy Thanksgiving everyone and Thanks so much for supporting You Are Free TV! I hope you and your family and friends have a peaceful, safe and healthful TDay! Let's all pray for the end of the Global Shadow Government that seeks to enslave humanity and planet Earth and let's be Aware and be helpful to those in need during this holiday weekend.
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
Crypto donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! Stay strong and clear over this crucial weekend! Let's all Give Thanks for the Great Awakening! WE ARE FREE!
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