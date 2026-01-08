Some updates on Iran, & Protesters

Some updates on Iran:

• Several NOTAMs issued for Iran, mostly due to gunfire, and (Iran’s) drone activity in the north.

• 7 terrorists shot and neutralised by Iranian security forces in Kermanshah.

• 2 IRGC Martyrs: Mohammad Sheidaei & Mohsen Jamali from the fighting guards of the 29th Hazrat Nabi Akram division were martyred by armed terrorists from separatist groups in Kermanshah.

• An organized network in Azna county (Lorestan) mostly involved in recruiting young girls and some Telegram channels affiliated with terrorists have been identified and arrested.

• Only about 2% have Internet in Iran right now.

• In Azeri regions massive chants of “Pahlavi is dishonourable” (4th video)

• Small counties have more numbered people; Tehran and other bigger cities have mostly 30-40 people, at most 100. (See video of only 20 people at Valiasr Square in Tehran & 20 people at Tehran’s Pasdaran).

• My updates will also be slower due to internet restrictions.

@FotrosResistancee