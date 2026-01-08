Some updates on Iran, & Protesters

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Some updates on Iran:
• Several NOTAMs issued for Iran, mostly due to gunfire, and (Iran’s) drone activity in the north.
• 7 terrorists shot and neutralised by Iranian security forces in Kermanshah.
• 2 IRGC Martyrs: Mohammad Sheidaei & Mohsen Jamali from the fighting guards of the 29th Hazrat Nabi Akram division were martyred by armed terrorists from separatist groups in Kermanshah.
• An organized network in Azna county (Lorestan) mostly involved in recruiting young girls and some Telegram channels affiliated with terrorists have been identified and arrested.
• Only about 2% have Internet in Iran right now.
• In Azeri regions massive chants of “Pahlavi is dishonourable” (4th video)
• Small counties have more numbered people; Tehran and other bigger cities have mostly 30-40 people, at most 100. (See video of only 20 people at Valiasr Square in Tehran & 20 people at Tehran’s Pasdaran).
• My updates will also be slower due to internet restrictions.
@FotrosResistancee