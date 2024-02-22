The Kremlin published a video of Putin in the Cockpit of a Tu-160

Testing out one of the 4 new Tu-160's. The flight of Putin on the strategic missile carrier Tu-160M; it lasted 30 minutes.
Putin commented that the flight on the Tu-160M left good impressions - "the equipment is excellent."
