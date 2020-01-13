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Trump expected to sign major phase one China trade deal this week
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4 views • January 13, 2020
The Wall Street Journal editorial page writer Jillian Melchior argues farmers and manufacturers will be seeing some relief resulting from the phase one China trade deal being signed and that democracy and the Chinese system are compatible.
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