Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Woke is the Opposite of Enlightened -- Just Look at the Results
129 views
channel image
Recharge Freedom
Published 2 months ago |

Woke people claim to be the anointed and enlightened ones, mocking the hardscrabble work that immunizes participants engaging in physical labor, engineering, or risky adventure traveling from the mind virus of wokism. The Europeans kneel before the mighty Greta Thunberg, and her woke European green new deal policies, shut down nuclear plants, and are now in the midst of an energy crisis with winter coming. It's one of many policies of the woke that simply do not work in the real world, and yet they claim to be wiser and of superior intelligence, because they go into the subsidized universities, produce zero of value, besides recycled Marxist ideas meant to tear down Western Civilization. #woke #anti-woke #reality MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there. Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4 send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers! YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more

Keywords
vladimir putintravelblmenergyhypocrisyeuropenuclearny timesmarxismuniversityuniversitiesengineeringspace shuttleconsequencesintellectualsgreta thunberganti-wokedefund the policesilence is violencewolkenergy policiesspeech is violencehypocrisy of the wokephysical laborsubsidized education

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket