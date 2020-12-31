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Moonrunner Music YEAR IN REVIEW 2020
Dramamask
Dramamask
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3 views • December 31, 2020
Moonrunner Music Year In Review 2020. Channel clips from January - December of 2020 including lots of guitar related stuff, collabs, video chats with musicians, tributes, gear, jamming, demos and lots more...

2020 has also seen the passing of legendary musicians incluidng Neil Peart of Rush, Edward Van Halen, Kenny Rogers, Bill Rieflin, Bill Withers, Paul Chapman, Peter Green, Pete Way, Frankie Banali, Lee Kerslake, Johnny Nash, Ken Hensley & Leslie West. This is just to name a few who were the most familiar to myself and there were many more musical legends who sadly passed this year in 2020.

Wishing everbody a great and prosperous 2021 from Moonrunner Music!

If you enjoyed this video, please like, share and subscribe! :)

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YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/moonrunnermusic
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/MoonrunnerMusic
Twitter: https://twitter.com/dramamask
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5GjJDiZRKJ7B2iIIpRNfNz

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musicguitaracoustic guitarrock guitarambient guitarmetal guitarguitar playing
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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