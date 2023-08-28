Vivek Ramaswamy | Who Is Vivek Ramaswamy? 16 Facts You Need to Know! Why Did Ramaswamy's Roivant & Pfizer Team Up to Unveil Priovant Therapeutics? Why Did Ramaswamy's Roivant List Subsidiary Companies In China As Recently As February 2022?

Who Is Vivek Ramaswamy (Born August 9th 1985)?

Age 37, Vivek Ramaswamy, in 2014, Ramaswamy founded the biopharmaceutical company Roivant Sciences after working as an investment partner at a hedge fund. After stepping down as Roivant's chief executive in 2021, Ramaswamy co-founded and has served as executive chairman of Strive Asset Management, an investment firm countering traditional emphasis on corporate social responsibility. In February 2023, Ramaswamy declared his candidacy for the Republican Party's nomination for president in the 2024 election.

2023 - (Age 38) Roivant Set Up a New Subsidiary, Telavant, to Advance the Asset. Pfizer Owns 25% of Telavant and retains the rights to RVT-3101 outside of the U.S. and Japan. According to the WSJ, Roche is nearing a deal to buy Roivant's rights to the molecule - https://www.fiercebiotech.com/biotech/roche-lining-7b-roivant-deal-join-merck-co-bowel-disease-race-wsj#:~:text=Roivant%20set%20up%20a%20new,Roivant's%20rights%20to%20the%20molecule.

2023 - (Age 38) Vivek Ramaswamy’s Pharmacy Firm to Sell Experimental Drug In $7B Deal - READ -

https://nypost.com/2023/07/14/vivek-ramaswamy-founded-company-to-sell-drug-in-7b-deal/

2022 (June 28) - (Age 37) Roivant and Pfizer Unveil Priovant Therapeutics and Ongoing Registrational Studies for Oral Brepocitinib in Dermatomyositis and Lupus - https://www.pfizer.com/news/press-release/press-release-detail/roivant-and-pfizer-unveil-priovant-therapeutics-and-ongoing



