X22 REPORT Ep. 2917b - 11.11 Strategic Marker, Red October In November, Blood Moon On Election Day

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2917b - Nov 4, 2022
11.11 Strategic Marker, Red October In November, Blood Moon On Election Day
The [DS] knows that the midterms are lost, but they will cheat to try to manipulate the elections, this will fail. The [DS] is saving its ammunition for after the midterms, they are waiting for Trump to announce his presidency run. Trump is trapping them. This will fail. The [DS] is left with the option of chaos and war, this is the trap.
