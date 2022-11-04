X22 REPORT Ep. 2917b - 11.11 Strategic Marker, Red October In November, Blood Moon On Election Day

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2917b - Nov 4, 2022

11.11 Strategic Marker, Red October In November, Blood Moon On Election Day

The [DS] knows that the midterms are lost, but they will cheat to try to manipulate the elections, this will fail. The [DS] is saving its ammunition for after the midterms, they are waiting for Trump to announce his presidency run. Trump is trapping them. This will fail. The [DS] is left with the option of chaos and war, this is the trap.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

Help protect your banking, retirement and investment accounts:

Click Here >> https://www.virtualshield.com/x22

Get 72% OFF This Black Friday ^^















