X22 REPORT Ep. 2917b - 11.11 Strategic Marker, Red October In November, Blood Moon On Election Day
GalacticStorm
Published 18 days ago
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2917b - Nov 4, 2022

11.11 Strategic Marker, Red October In November, Blood Moon On Election Day

The [DS] knows that the midterms are lost, but they will cheat to try to manipulate the elections, this will fail. The [DS] is saving its ammunition for after the midterms, they are waiting for Trump to announce his presidency run. Trump is trapping them. This will fail. The [DS] is left with the option of chaos and war, this is the trap. 

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





Keywords
censorshippoliticsbig techelection fraudx22 reportbiden admin

