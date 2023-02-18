Political Persecution: How To Survive Biden's FBI! Mainstream Media Recycles Trump/Epstein LIES





Stew Peters Show





Feb 17, 2023





The US government is being weaponized against the American people!

Roger Stone joins Paul to explain how he was severely politically persecuted, and is here to warn of the undeniable FBI takeover!





Stone has endured the worst- from swatting to framing - and has lived through it all by the grace of Christ.

Now, he wants to educate fellow patriots on how to defend their freedom and liberties against the corrupt, anti-American government!





The left wants to abolish freedom of speech as a gateway to complete tyranny.

Big Tech is using false Trump and Epstein stories to criminalize Republicans!

At the top of it all, our government is controlling the people, leading America down the path of destruction.





It's time to stand up!





Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!





Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely, GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org





Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew





Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/





Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com





Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!





Get the best sleep you’ve ever had with this high quality, non drowsy sleep supplement: https://sleepbreakthrough.com/stewpeters STEWPETERS10 at checkout for 10% off your order.





Check out: https://kuribl.com/ STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!





Prepare your family for famine and shortages by purchasing food through: https://heavensharvest.com/





LOSE WEIGHT, and CLEAN OUT your GUT: https://www2.gutcleanseprotocol.com/cid/7013w000002HTxJAAW





Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/





Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters





See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com





Check out Stew's store: https://stewmerch.com





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v29xklk-political-persecution-how-to-survive-bidens-fbi-mainstream-media-recycles-t.html



