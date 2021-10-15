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Everyday Mark of the Beast Symbolism (3rd of 3) Circle Cross - Together but Separated (12/19/14)
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42 views • October 15, 2021
The X and O do not have to be superimposed in order to function as an occult symbol.
This is the ancient symbol that is recognized as a Mark of the Beast image. It's also exalting the goddess (aka Lucifer) according to Kenneth Grant of the O.T.O. He should know. The XO is also used for space (the X) and time (the O) ritual magic.
Find series "playlist" with this direct link: https://theopenscroll.com/vidSeriesListings.htm#XO
This is the ancient symbol that is recognized as a Mark of the Beast image. It's also exalting the goddess (aka Lucifer) according to Kenneth Grant of the O.T.O. He should know. The XO is also used for space (the X) and time (the O) ritual magic.
Find series "playlist" with this direct link: https://theopenscroll.com/vidSeriesListings.htm#XO
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