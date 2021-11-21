Mike Lindell's Interviews Our Real President Donald J Trump

Donald Trump says we wanted to do things that were good. And anybody with common sense knows are good. But we were attacked from every angle. We had Impeachment hoax one and impeachment hoax two. The Muller Report, which proved no collusion. It was all setup by Hilliary and the Democrats. They’re very bad people.

I had two jobs. One to run the country. And I think we did better than just about everybody. We did a good job on employment. We were energy independent. We rebuilt our military. Job two was I had to survive. And survival was by far the tougher. We were being hit on by the radical left, and they’re very dangerous for our country.

Mike says I think you’ve shown what a politician should be, by solving problems and common sense. We’ve skipped right over socialism to communism. If you look it’s become radicalized press. We don’t have freedom of the press anymore. They use misinformation or disinformation twisting everything. We have Big Teck censorship taking away your freedom of speech. And it’s so bad for this country. And you’re absolutely right that’s the first step towards communism.

No Judges looked at the evidence of the 2020 Election Fraud, they just kicked it down the road with ‘No Standing.’ When you steal an election, you take our freedoms and everything.

What we want is a strong military. Good education for our children. A nice house to live in. A good job. And they fight us. It’s very sad. And you had all the betrayal and attacks on you that escalated to a hole other level. Eric told me once, that before you went down that escalator, you said, “Now we’ll find out who our friends are.” We had some tremendous people in the Whitehouse with their successes. We had some very talented people. But we also had people who were very bad. Very incompetent. You put them in and they come highly recommended by RINOS and others.

We had the best boarder that we ever had, and that means drugs and people. They could have had the wall done in three weeks. But they want it to be open. Now, it’s the worst. In nine months, it went from the best ever, to the worst ever. If the decisions they’re making right now don’t help anybody, they’ve got their own agenda. I lost money being President. Other politicians made money being President. Many of these politicians have made a fortune being in politics.

When you have things like no voter ID. Defund the Police. Open boarders. Sanctuary Cities. I don’t believe 50% of the people vote for them. I think they cheat on elections and do other things to get up to 50%. They can’t have 50% support with those policies.

Now the Attorney’s General from these states are putting in a lawsuit on November 23, 2021 to sue the United States Government over the 2020 Election.