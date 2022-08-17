Anne Heche - A Tale of Two Audios

:12 First audio - the screeching is dubbed in with the impact. You know it by the close sound.

:24 With headsets you can hear the car speed by and the distant impact with no screeching (no brakes).

The first audio of screeching brakes is fake. The second audio is the real one. She would have been a high visibility outspoken critic against child trafficking.

2 clips, 36-seconds.

Lengthier clip with both audios is here: https://www.brighteon.com/cce6acd0-9fe6-488b-9296-b3caf3ae1200