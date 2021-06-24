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Children Urged To Report Their Parents To The Authorities.
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121 views • June 24, 2021
Big brother is closer than you think. Be careful what you say and do parents, our children are being brain washed against us. Quote: "We have far more to fear from within than from without". E. G. White. RH March 22 1887.
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