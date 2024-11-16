© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Palestine O Palestine
I can see your children dying
As I hear their mothers crying
"He was only nine;
"He died in Palestine!"
Palestine O Palestine
I can smell the burned flesh searing
And I feel the vengeance nearing
God's appointed time
To fight for Palestine
So let the judgment roll down
Like the waters
And righteousness
As a mighty stream
Into the devil and his seed
The full cup of their bitter wine...
Palestine O Palestine!
JESUS is your Hope & Healing
When ev'ry knee to Him is kneeling
You'll see His smile
And at His table come and dine
O Palestine
O Palestine