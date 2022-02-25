Is the epidemic serious in Beijing? Entering Yanjiao from Beijing requires 48H nucleic acid proof

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Suzhou Shen Jia Xiang, workers have no money to buy supplies, they went to protest the lack of food, and finally issued meal tickets, but they don’t know if there would be a meal ticket tomorrow.
Shenzhen epidemic recently has heated up, frequent testing, some people fled overnight.