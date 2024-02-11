Create New Account
Hope of the Rapture Series, Part 1, Session 1
HIS TRUTH UNLEASHED
Published 19 hours ago

In Session 1, The Identity of the "Elders" found in Revelation 4 & 5 are discussed. 

Who are they? Where are they located? Where did they get the white robes? Where did they get the golden crowns? 

They are called both Kings and Priest? And they are always found in Heaven sitting on Thrones with Jesus in their midst's. 

Are they representatives of the Church? We believe the Scriptures make it clear, they are. 


raptureendtimeswho are the elders

