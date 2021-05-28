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FULL SHOW: Masks Spread Disease, Vaccines Kill And Biden Administration Hates America
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90 views • May 28, 2021
Everything the mainstream media told us is a lie from Russian Collusion, to COVID-19 to vaccines, to election theft. More major revelations on all fronts show the vaccine is indeed deadly, the Democrats instead stole the 2020 election, and the mainstream media covered it all up. Jason Lo from Titans of Liberty joins to discuss the compilations he made of all the news reports on the COVID vaccine deaths. Joe Hoft joins from The Gateway Pundit with huge developments in the 2020 election audit. Owen Shroyer covers the rest of the day's news.
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