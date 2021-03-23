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2021-03-23 Tom Woods Podcast Ep. 1860 Kathryn Huwig Smashes COVID Pseudoscience at State House (Ohio)
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40 views • March 29, 2021
Kathryn Huwig has been providing excellent COVID analytics pretty much from the beginning, and her work has laid bare the science-free hysteria of Ohio COVID policy. Her recent remarks before the Ohio state house, where she challenged the Ohio public health establishment to identify where on her graph of ICU occupancy the various mitigations were introduced, crushed them.
Read the original article at TomWoods.com. http://tomwoods.com/ep-1860-kathryn-huwig-smashes-covid-pseudoscience-at-state-house/
Read the original article at TomWoods.com. http://tomwoods.com/ep-1860-kathryn-huwig-smashes-covid-pseudoscience-at-state-house/
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