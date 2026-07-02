FOLLOWING THE LIGHT ~ PASTOR CHARLES LAWSON-JULY 2 2026

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The Lord Jesus Christ Addresses the Church of Ephesus That He Would Take Their Candlestick (Witness) Away. Those Who Are Lost Are Judged For the Light That They Do Not Want. Everything Is Of Him, Through Him, and To Him -- It Is Important to Know, Without a Shadow of a Doubt That the Holy Ghost is in You. Preacher Tells How the Lord Brought Him to Pastor Temple (50 Years Ago).