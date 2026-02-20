Huckabee tells Tucker Carlson that Israel has the Biblical right to take over all of the Middle East - US Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee - clip

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee tells Tucker Carlson that Israel has the Biblical right to take over all of the Middle East.

“It would be fine if they took it all.”

Adding:

US Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, stated to Tucker Carlson that it would be "normal" if Israel claimed territory stretching from the Nile River to the Euphrates - a statement that refers to the controversial concept of "Greater Israel" and prompted an immediate negative reaction.

Here's the link to Tucker's full interview...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XS7itdfgNnU&t=1403s



