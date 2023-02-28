SHAPESHIFTER COMPILATION, STRANGE INEXPLICABLE GLITCHES AND ANOMALIES CAUGHT ON CAMERA!

I’ve heard a thousand different explanations for this…theories, speculation, and conjecture. I’m not claiming this phenomenon is anything in particular. I just believe that it’s SOMETHING NOT NORMAL, to say the least.Wow. This is on the Bitchute Trending list. That's a first for me. Interesting.
Also, thank you to my friend Jim Crenshaw, and to other channels that have shared this. I feel like we're working together--fighting side by side on this strange, asymmetrical information battlefield.
If you haven’t yet, watch my recent video “Shapeshifters? Real life (They Live) glasses?” This intrinsically correlates.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KqujQe7h5Rlp/
Shared from and subscribe to:
MithChronicler
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.