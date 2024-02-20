Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Help Bring Salvation to Israel
channel image
High Hopes
3057 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
9 views
Published 15 hours ago

Discovering the Jewish Jesus with Rabbi Schneider


Feb 19, 2024


Many Christians often find themselves intimidated witnessing to the orthodox Jewish people because of their zeal. Rabbi Schneider encourages you as a believer to partner with Discovering the Jewish Jesus and not to be afraid to confront the Jewish people with the Gospel.

**********************************************

**** FIND JESUS **** https://djj.show/YTFindJesus

**** BECOME A MONTHLY PARTNER **** https://djj.show/u9w

**** DONATE *** https://djj.show/sf7

**********************************************

 Help Bring Salvation to Israel


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PEbx-_LUzd8

Keywords
gospelsalvationisraeljewswitnessingchallengingdiscovering the jewish jesusrabbi schneider

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket