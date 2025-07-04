BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Fac Tua Propia Ossas
TK's Meme Music Videos
TK's Meme Music Videos
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • 18 hours ago

List of sources as they appear in the video titled, “Make Your Own Bones”:

presidency.ucsb.edu/node/236988

loc.gov/item/96190993

archive.org/details/starshiptroopers0000hein_y4h1/page/24

archive.org/details/cruelcreedsvirtu0000elle

jack-donovan.com/sowilo/2010/09/11/violence-is-golden

archive.org/details/theanarchistcookbookwilliampowell

law.cornell.edu/constitution/articleiii#section3

archive.org/details/ournationbetraye0000favo_s6o5

fisheaters.com/CultureOfCritique.pdf

sefaria.org/Moed_Katan.17a.12

adl.org

archive.org/details/jewinamericanpol00weyl/page/4

digital.library.cornell.edu/catalog/ss:27009352

federalreserve.gov/boarddocs/speeches/2002/20021108/default.htm

archive.org/details/oapen-20.500.12657-23986

odysee.com/@TheTruthWillSetYouFree:a/Netanyahu-Recorded-At-Fink’s-Bar-In-Jerusalem:b

gregfelton.com/media/2009_02_25.htm

richardsilverstein.com/2010/07/14/bibi-the-bamboozler-to-settlers-america-wont-get-in-our-way-its-easily-moved

archive.org/details/TheHiddenTyranny-HaroldWallaceRosenthal

archive.org/details/violenceciviliza0000unse

core.ac.uk/download/pdf/111012253.pdf

archive.org/details/scm-420940-alisonweirthehiddenhistoryofh

archive.org/details/pdfy-QOmP0jzsI3bcDGT6

sefaria.org/texts/Talmud

archive.org/details/blood-passover-the-jews-of-europe-and-ritual-murder-by-ariel-toaff-z-lib.org

archive.org/details/WhiteSelf-hate

 

nationalvanguard.org/2018/06/christianity-a-religion-for-sheep

weforum.org/videos/when-humans-become-cyborgs

gutenberg.org/cache/epub/37539/pg37539-images.html

archive.org/details/historyoftalmud1v2rodk

imgur.com/a/3DbMGRa

archive.org/details/alisonweiragainstourbetterjudgment-Alison-Weir

digital.library.cornell.edu/catalog/ss:25757417

law.justia.com/constitution/us/article-3/46-corruption-of-the-blood-and-forfeiture.html

archive.org/details/October1940PledgeToJewsOfNewWorldOrder

archive.org/details/the-jews-and-their-lies-dr-martin-luther

humanbiologicaldiversity.com

archive.org/details/DocumentedProofJewsBehindRaceMixing1970

archive.org/details/historyofcentral0000good

scholarsarchive.byu.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1805&context=ccr

subspecieist.com/archaic-hominins/africans-ape-like-genetics

pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3458919
pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5726892

pastebin.com/diff/erqRrTPB

kingjamesbibleonline.org/Deuteronomy-28-43

history.osu.edu/sites/history.osu.edu/files/commitment-crisis-jews-american-communism-tony-michels.pdf

rense.com//general60/zcre.htm

math-physics-problems.fandom.com/wiki/Ideological_Subversion_Interview
bitchute.com/video/EDQIbxq5KBoi

archive.org/details/pdfy-2RTBF3kG91Kdz4bV

chabad.org/library/article_cdo/aid/3942715/jewish/Who-Were-Amalek-and-the-Amalekites.htm

sefaria.org/Bava_Kamma.113a.21

splcenter.org/resources/extremist-files/white-nationalist

patents.google.com/patent/US10337841B2

 

researchcentre.trtworld.com/featured/perspectives/deadly-exploitation-israel-and-the-persistent-claims-of-organ-harvesting

archive.org/details/HolocaustIndustry

manlyhall.org/prsjournals/prs-journal/prsj-2101-summer-1961.pdf

archive.org/details/buckminsterfulle0000full_x1n6

 

Enjoy!

 

-@TepbianKord

 

Fac Tua Propia Ossas© 2025 by Tepbian Kord is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 4.0

Keywords
videopolitics4th of julyindependence daymusicmusic videomemememes4thnothingfacefourth4thofjulynothingfacememe videomeme music video
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy