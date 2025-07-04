Fac Tua Propia Ossas

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
List of sources as they appear in the video titled, “Make Your Own Bones”:
presidency.ucsb.edu/node/236988
loc.gov/item/96190993
archive.org/details/starshiptroopers0000hein_y4h1/page/24
archive.org/details/cruelcreedsvirtu0000elle
jack-donovan.com/sowilo/2010/09/11/violence-is-golden
archive.org/details/theanarchistcookbookwilliampowell
law.cornell.edu/constitution/articleiii#section3
archive.org/details/ournationbetraye0000favo_s6o5
fisheaters.com/CultureOfCritique.pdf
sefaria.org/Moed_Katan.17a.12
adl.org
archive.org/details/jewinamericanpol00weyl/page/4
digital.library.cornell.edu/catalog/ss:27009352
federalreserve.gov/boarddocs/speeches/2002/20021108/default.htm
archive.org/details/oapen-20.500.12657-23986
odysee.com/@TheTruthWillSetYouFree:a/Netanyahu-Recorded-At-Fink’s-Bar-In-Jerusalem:b
gregfelton.com/media/2009_02_25.htm
richardsilverstein.com/2010/07/14/bibi-the-bamboozler-to-settlers-america-wont-get-in-our-way-its-easily-moved
archive.org/details/TheHiddenTyranny-HaroldWallaceRosenthal
archive.org/details/violenceciviliza0000unse
core.ac.uk/download/pdf/111012253.pdf
archive.org/details/scm-420940-alisonweirthehiddenhistoryofh
archive.org/details/pdfy-QOmP0jzsI3bcDGT6
sefaria.org/texts/Talmud
archive.org/details/blood-passover-the-jews-of-europe-and-ritual-murder-by-ariel-toaff-z-lib.org
archive.org/details/WhiteSelf-hate
nationalvanguard.org/2018/06/christianity-a-religion-for-sheep
weforum.org/videos/when-humans-become-cyborgs
gutenberg.org/cache/epub/37539/pg37539-images.html
archive.org/details/historyoftalmud1v2rodk
imgur.com/a/3DbMGRa
archive.org/details/alisonweiragainstourbetterjudgment-Alison-Weir
digital.library.cornell.edu/catalog/ss:25757417
law.justia.com/constitution/us/article-3/46-corruption-of-the-blood-and-forfeiture.html
archive.org/details/October1940PledgeToJewsOfNewWorldOrder
archive.org/details/the-jews-and-their-lies-dr-martin-luther
humanbiologicaldiversity.com
archive.org/details/DocumentedProofJewsBehindRaceMixing1970
archive.org/details/historyofcentral0000good
scholarsarchive.byu.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1805&context=ccr
subspecieist.com/archaic-hominins/africans-ape-like-genetics
pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3458919
pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5726892
pastebin.com/diff/erqRrTPB
kingjamesbibleonline.org/Deuteronomy-28-43
history.osu.edu/sites/history.osu.edu/files/commitment-crisis-jews-american-communism-tony-michels.pdf
rense.com//general60/zcre.htm
math-physics-problems.fandom.com/wiki/Ideological_Subversion_Interview
bitchute.com/video/EDQIbxq5KBoi
archive.org/details/pdfy-2RTBF3kG91Kdz4bV
chabad.org/library/article_cdo/aid/3942715/jewish/Who-Were-Amalek-and-the-Amalekites.htm
sefaria.org/Bava_Kamma.113a.21
splcenter.org/resources/extremist-files/white-nationalist
patents.google.com/patent/US10337841B2
researchcentre.trtworld.com/featured/perspectives/deadly-exploitation-israel-and-the-persistent-claims-of-organ-harvesting
archive.org/details/HolocaustIndustry
manlyhall.org/prsjournals/prs-journal/prsj-2101-summer-1961.pdf
archive.org/details/buckminsterfulle0000full_x1n6
Enjoy!
-@TepbianKord
Fac Tua Propia Ossas© 2025 by Tepbian Kord is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 4.0