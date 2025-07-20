BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Horror in Gaza: 30 Killed Waiting for Food Aid - donkey-drawn cart carrying bodies to hospitals 💔😢😱
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
185 views • 20 hours ago

Horror in Gaza: 30 killed while waiting for food aid — The Times of Israel

Al Jazeera accuses Israeli forces of opening fire on desperate civilians

Distressing footage shows a donkey-drawn cart carrying bodies to hospitals.

Cynthia... I've watched but couldn't post a 4 yr old girl dying of brain atrophy from malnutrition. She was just skin and bones. Then a few minutes later, another video of her after dying. There are so many starving from this Genocide. The US is with all of this. 💔😢😱

Another video of an elderly man died of starvation in line... just as he gives his bucket to the man to be filled with food. : ( 

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
