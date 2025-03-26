The Pros & Cons of Pellet Therapy with Bryana Gregory, PharmD, RPh & Kimberly Bennett, RPh

Are you stuck with hormone therapy that doesn’t feel quite right? Discover how bioidentical options can help you fine-tune your dosing with no surgery required!

If you’re tired of juggling frustrating hormone symptoms like fatigue, weight gain, hot flashes, or brain fog, this is the conversation for you. Learn why flexibility in dosing is so critical, especially when hormones can swing from day to day.

Join Bryana Gregory, PharmD, RPH and Kimberly Bennett, RPH to learn how a high-quality compounding pharmacy goes beyond the minimum legal standards to ensure the purity and precision of every batch. These standards are an absolute must for narrow therapeutic medications like thyroid, testosterone, and other bioidentical hormones. If you’ve ever struggled with side effects, inconsistency, or simply felt “off,” Kim and Bryana explain how partnering with your doctor and a trusted compounding pharmacy may hold the key to feeling your best again.

