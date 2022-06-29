What I Think - June 29, 2022

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Who cares?
Links:
The Real BPEarthWatch
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K_7TY11IYOA
Surveillance Weapons
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oprtU2JAIeA&list=WL&index=21&t=5s
The light, H3974 “maor” the light holder.
Chuck Smith
https://www.blueletterbible.org/audio_video/popPlayer.cfm?id=44&rel=smith_chuck/5000/Gen
Chuck Missler
https://www.blueletterbible.org/audio_video/popPlayer.cfm?id=2996&rel=missler_chuck/Gen
https://www.blueletterbible.org/audio_video/popPlayer.cfm?id=3421&rel=missler_chuck/Gen