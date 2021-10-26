AG Merrick Garland avoids questions, Rep Massie shows Video of Ray Epps

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"Honored that Mr. Massie used some clips that I dug up for this Ray Epps highlight tape with the song "Fortunate Son" in the background." - Kaneoka the Great
On the other hand, the Attorney General, completely avoided the question.
Why was Ray Epps never arrested and was he an informant or an undercover working for the Federal Government❓