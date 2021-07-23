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CDC Reduces Vax Death Numbers, British Tracking app Backfires, David Martin hammers Ron Paul. Chinese Floods and Body harvesting, SA Mahem!
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151 views • July 23, 2021
CDC says death rate increase was a mistake.
https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_breakingnews/spike-in-death-reports-following-covid-19-vaccination-an-error-cdc_3911934.html
David Martin On FB https://www.facebook.com/watch/101152882124846/
Docs: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1PWoK-OHq8Svdx1_hSKdfTu8LTL6tJlfp/view?usp=drivesdk
Amazing Polly! Control of medical journals after WW2. The allies didn’t win!!!https://rumble.com/vk3kea-globalist-science-1-journals-china-and-cybernetics-ft.-robert-maxwell-jpl-c.html
Michigan Legislature Repeals Governor’s Emergency Powers Act
https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/michigan-legislature-repeals-governors-emergency-powers-act_3911638.html
Keith Raniere, NXIVM Cult Leader, Ordered to Pay $3.5 Million to Victims
https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/keith-raniere-nxivm-cult-leader-ordered-to-pay-3-5-million-to-victims_3911067.html
Download our app to read more at https://ept.ms/DownloadApp
Britain: food shortages. Tracking app. https://youtu.be/QeG1jBgpVd0
Boris Johnson concerned over PingDemic: https://www.thesun.co.uk/money/15656360/shops-run-out-of-food-pingdemic-rules/
DeSantis rejects masks for Kids!! DeSantis Rejects Federal Mask Mandates for Children: ‘Not Doing That in Florida’. https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/desantis-rejects-federal-mask-mandates-for-children-not-doing-that-in-florida_3914325.html
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https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_breakingnews/spike-in-death-reports-following-covid-19-vaccination-an-error-cdc_3911934.html
David Martin On FB https://www.facebook.com/watch/101152882124846/
Docs: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1PWoK-OHq8Svdx1_hSKdfTu8LTL6tJlfp/view?usp=drivesdk
Amazing Polly! Control of medical journals after WW2. The allies didn’t win!!!https://rumble.com/vk3kea-globalist-science-1-journals-china-and-cybernetics-ft.-robert-maxwell-jpl-c.html
Michigan Legislature Repeals Governor’s Emergency Powers Act
https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/michigan-legislature-repeals-governors-emergency-powers-act_3911638.html
Keith Raniere, NXIVM Cult Leader, Ordered to Pay $3.5 Million to Victims
https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/keith-raniere-nxivm-cult-leader-ordered-to-pay-3-5-million-to-victims_3911067.html
Download our app to read more at https://ept.ms/DownloadApp
Britain: food shortages. Tracking app. https://youtu.be/QeG1jBgpVd0
Boris Johnson concerned over PingDemic: https://www.thesun.co.uk/money/15656360/shops-run-out-of-food-pingdemic-rules/
DeSantis rejects masks for Kids!! DeSantis Rejects Federal Mask Mandates for Children: ‘Not Doing That in Florida’. https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/desantis-rejects-federal-mask-mandates-for-children-not-doing-that-in-florida_3914325.html
Download our app to read more at https://ept.ms/DownloadApp
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/farmerjones
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kQsovVP04XEE/
YouTube https://youtube.com/c/FarmerJonesNow
Website / Blog: https://Farmerjonesnow.com
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
You can support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
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