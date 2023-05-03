Create New Account
Nephilim Technology and Mind-Control breaking free solutions
Confronting Cognitive Dissonance Interview Dr. Laura Sanger, Ph.D. And Dr. Alphonso Monzo III, ND 5/3/23 Wednesday 2 pm EST Topics of Discussion: Nephilim Agenda Nephilim, Nephilim Hosts, Hybrids what is the difference? Nano Technology Weaponized Pathogens The thing in the arm that causes harm Advances in Mind Control Technology Breaking Free from Mind Control Dr. Monzo's links: https://www.well-beingbydesign.com/ Here is the link for the in depth teaching on Copper that Dr. Monzo referred to: https://rumble.com/v1vamwe-totw22-dr.-monzo-what-is-the-matrix.html Dr. Sanger's links: https://nolongerenslaved.com/ https://www.youtube.com/@UCcbPNOcBFUZVcsuJ_SSHs1A I have a new telegram group for fellowship and current event news come join us: https://t.me/heartofthetribegroup Enroll in the Otiot classes Chelle taught through Cepher Academy. https://cepheracademy.net/courses/the... HEART OF THE TRIBE Contact: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/heartofthetribe To reach Robert: [email protected] To reach Chelle: [email protected]

